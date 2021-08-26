On August 16, 2021 Anne Gourley peacefully passed away with family members close by her side at Hughes Home Assisted Living in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she had been in Mary Washington Hospital hospice care for several weeks.
Beloved by her family, “Grandma Anne” was a life-long North Carolinian and considered her home to be Greensboro where she had lived for the vast majority of her 89 years. She and her husband Jack relocated to Oak Island/Long Beach for almost a decade where she became known as “Ocean Annie.” She and Jack then returned “inland” to High Point and were there until they began living with their son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pam, seven years ago in Fredericksburg.
Anne was a lifelong member of the Methodist/United Methodist church, growing up at Calvary Methodist/United Methodist Church in Greensboro where she would meet her future husband, Jack, and continued as a charter member of Asbury United Methodist. She was a part of Ocean View United Methodist on Oak Island, and Lebanon United Methodist in High Point. She received much fulfillment and satisfaction serving in the nurseries where she would look after generations of babies and young children over the decades of service to her churches.
Another of Anne’s passions was making sure that almost everyone she knew would receive a birthday card, anniversary card, or holiday card to let them know that they were important and that she was thinking of them. Anne would also have been seen always with a camera, ready to capture any event she deemed noteworthy, a hobby that has especially enabled the recording of family history.
Beginning her career in 1951, she retired after nearly 47 years of service to the Lindsay, Squires, and Everett Accounting firm, which became A.M. Pullen & Co., then McGladrey & Pullen – the longest tenure of anyone in the firms’ history.
She and Jack were avid pro sports fans - from the Greensboro Generals and Monarchs ice hockey teams, Greensboro Yankees, Bats, and Grasshoppers baseball teams. Atlanta Braves baseball; and the Washington Redskins.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jack, and by her brother Bob (John Robert Day). She was an incredible and supportive wife, and wonderful mother to her two children, Mike Gourley (Pam), and Kathryn Gourley Dawson (Randall Turman). She was a proud grandmother of nine grandchildren: Marisa Gourley, Christi Newby (Kyle), Ashley Bradshaw (David), Tara Custalow (Ben), Erin Lindsey (Will), Lauren Maxam (Trey), Joe Gourley (Rachel), Kaitlyn Dawson, and Kelly Dawson. Additionally, she was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren: Hayleigh, Kristyn, and Blake Scott; James Allison, and Dylan Dawson; Esther, Ezra, Jono, Heidi, and Hunter Bradshaw; Jacob, Luke, and Evelyn Custalow; Sophie, Ruth, and Gus Newby; Hope Lindsey; James, Jackson, and Olivia Gourley; and Q Maxam.
In lieu of flowers, the family offers sending a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society as an alternative.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, at the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 North Elm St., Greensboro, immediately followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at that location with Pastor David Bradshaw officiating.