Andrea Leeann Guadagnoli Britt, age 50, of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021.
She was born in Florida and also grew up in Michigan and Texas before moving to North Carolina.
Andrea was the loving mother of Aaron Christman, Cameron Christman, Travis Christman, Kylah Houk, Alissa Smith-Heppert, and Jerome Guadagnoli. Andrea is also survived by her sisters, Debbie Guadagnoli and Beth (Doyt) Allen; father, Harry Guadagnoli; stepmother, Jill Chandler; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Tyler Christman; mother, Barbara Martinez Smythe; stepfather, Marc Smythe; sister, Tarra Guadagnoli; nephew, Doyt Allen III; and husband, Michael Britt.
Plans for a memorial service are pending.