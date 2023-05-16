Latitia Hickman Grant, 88, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on May 15, 2023.
She is predeceased by her parents, Otto Elliott Hickman and Josephine Johnson Hickman, and her husband, Randolph Channings Grant Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Grant Lewis and son-in-law John Edward Lewis; cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Grant Lewis and Caitlin Latitia Lewis; beloved brother, William Elliott (Sonny) Hickman and sister-in-law Anita Tunstall Hickman; niece, Latitia Hickman Hatem and husband Joe Pat; niece, Louisa Blair Hickman; and nephew, Robert Elliott Hickman.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had a smile, a kind word, and a birthday card for everyone in her orbit. She touched the lives of those around her with warmth and grace. A true southern lady, she lived her life by three golden rules: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”; “Waste not, want not”; and “Pretty is as pretty does.” She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.
The family would like to thank Kirk and Phyllis Neeley for their decades of steadfast friendship, as well as the “lunch bunch” ladies Lynn, Barbara, Marty and Jeanette for their unwavering support.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, in the chapel at Southport Baptist Church with Rev. Devon Varnam officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are S. Lee Aldridge, Scott Aldridge, Randy Aldridge, Richard D. Benson, David Thomas Gale II, and Joseph Patrick Hatem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, or the charity of one’s choice.