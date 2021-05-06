Gene Garland Evans, Sr., 79, of Shallotte died May 5, 2021 at his home following his battle with cancer.
Gene was born in Brunswick County on August 10, 1941, son of the late Iola Evans Clemmons and Ed Hewett.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and a member of the Shallotte Masonic Lodge 727 A.F. & A.M.
He and his wife owned and operated G & G Dredging for 36 years. Gene Garland previously worked for Cottrell Engineering Corp. of Norfolk, Virginia for over 20 years and was the Captain of the dredge Marion for 13 years. He also managed Hewett Marine of Holden Beach for some time.
Gene was a devoted husband, daddy, granddaddy, son, brother and uncle. He had a passion for working hard, helping others, spending time with his children and grandchildren and tinkering in his shed on his many projects. He also loved walking his dog, Princess, while his cat, Baby, followed along.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 59 years, Gracie; granddaughter, Jordan Evans; great grandchild, Avery; a sister, Eloise Lewis; and a son-in-law, Mike Gause.
Survivors include his three children: son Gene Evans Jr. and wife Jamie; daughter Gina Gore and husband Mark; and daughter Greta Gause, all of Shallotte; brothers Ottrue Evans and wife Jean; Wane Evans and wife Ila Mae; Earl Clemmons and wife Ann; and Eiford Clemmons and wife Michelle, all of Supply; sisters Kathy Godwin of Supply; and Brenda Long and husband Steve of Crusoe; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, at three o’clock in the afternoon at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Preacher Landis Lancaster and Richard Hewett officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Child, Nicky Clemmons, Evan Gore Jr., David Kelly, Oliver Ramirez and Doug Rutter.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
