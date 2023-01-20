Arlene Rose Lock Brown, born July 25, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at age 86 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with family by her side on January 17, 2023.
Arlene is predeceased by her parents, Leonard John Lock and Rose Lillian Lock.
She is survived by her sister, Lois Jean Ridill (Dale); her loving husband of 61 years, Donald Edward Brown; her son, Douglas Edward Brown (Jean); grandsons, Spencer Farley Brown, Ryan Edward Brown, and Alex Paul Brown; her daughter, Karen Elizabeth Wilmot (Ed); grandson, Kai Edward Wilmot; her daughter, Laura Rose Koran (David); granddaughter, Katlyn Rose Koran; and grandson, Aaron David Koran.
Arlene grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and carried fond memories of her childhood. She was the first in her family to pursue higher education, and graduated with a degree in Childhood Education from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Arlene started her career as an elementary education teacher in Lakewood, Ohio. She met her husband Don through mutual friends. They dated for five months, were engaged, and married on August 5, 1961.
After the birth of their son, Douglas, in 1964, Arlene came home to raise the family. The couple moved the family to the east side of Cleveland to Solon, Ohio in 1974 where Arlene started substitute teaching. She eventually landed a teaching job at Orchard Middle School as a 5th grade teacher where she taught until June 1998.
In her empty nest years, Arlene picked up the game of golf with husband Don. Arlene and Don retired to Southport, North Carolina at St. James Plantation where they both continued to golf. For 24 years, they travelled the world throughout their retirement and enjoyed making memories with their friends and family. In June 2022, the couple moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to be closer to their daughter, Karen.
Arlene was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of learning (she was a ferocious reader), her strength, her ability to seek the positive in trying times, and her wit. She especially loved her evening cocktail hour served by her favorite bartender (Don). She will be missed dearly.