Arlene Rose Lock Brown

Arlene Rose Lock Brown, born July 25, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at age 86 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with family by her side on January 17, 2023.

Arlene is predeceased by her parents, Leonard John Lock and Rose Lillian Lock.

