Joy Arnold Gregory, 96 of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022 with her daughter by her side.
Joy was born on December 3, 1925 in Southport. She was the daughter of the late James Samuel Arnold and Bertha Fulford Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George, and daughter, JoAnn Overby, who passed on March 26, 2022.
Joy graduated from Southport High School and had many jobs in county government including Clerk of Court and Social Services. She was the first female Deputy Sheriff and jailor for Brunswick County.
Joy volunteered at Dosher Hospital in Southport for many years. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and also taking care of all of her fur babies. She took each grandchild to Disney Land after their graduation.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose McKeithan, and husband, Son; grandchildren, Becky McKeithan and Charlie McKeithan of Southport, Angela Best of Sharpsburg, North Carolina, and Michelle Mealy of Long Beach, Mississippi; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Universal Health Care, especially Will, for their wonderful care during Joy’s stay.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Place or a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Gregory family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.