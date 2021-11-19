Edwin Daniel Nichols died in St. Martinville, Louisiana on November 9, 2021. He was born June 11, 1932.
Ed, who was born and raised in Southport, North Carolina, set sail on his final voyage surrounded by his loving family.
Ed served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict (1950-1954). Upon discharge, he met and married his wife, Penny. Together they raised five beautiful children.
Ed was a hardworking mariner, a licensed commercial fisherman and later engineer.
His love of the ocean was evident his entire life. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Ed may recall that he was always at home on the water, and that he had a mariner’s sense of humor: that was his trademark. He always found ways to make you laugh even when the chips were down.
Ed passed on his love of the ocean to each of his children: his son followed in his footsteps as a Merchant Mariner, and each of his daughters have their own lifelong love of the water.
Whether you called him Ed, Nick, or Sonny, the mark he left on everyone he met was big, and the loss we feel without him is bigger still.
Preceding him in death were his father Charles Nichols, a Southport native; mother, Alice Stanley Nichols; Crockett of Southport; sister , Leila Applegate of Southport; brother, Charles Curtis Nichols of Southport; his grandson, David Hall; and his son-in-law, Michael Abney.
Ed is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Penelope Nichols; his children, Lane Nichols, Danny Nichols (Judy), Tracey Folmsbee (Woody), Amy Sturges (Warren), and Adrienne Beuhler (Jared); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two brothers, Wallace Nichols and Lowell Nichols, both of Southport.
There are no arrangements for a service at this time.