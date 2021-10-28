Joseph H. Hasson, age 80, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Joseph was born July 25, 1941 in New York City to the late Herbert John Hasson and Celine Dillon Hasson.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his sister, Celine McKinney; and brother-in-law, Robert McKinney.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara Hasson, of St. James; his daughters, Christine Roman and Miguel of Southport and Kim-Marie Hasson of Long Beach, New York; his son, Kevin Hasson and Daniela of Massapequa, New York; and his seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army, had a career with the NYPD Highway Patrol (Motorcycle Division) and the Department of the Treasury.
He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, a Second degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a founding member of the St. James Fire Department and a participant in the 1013 Club. A lover of all sports, Joe was a long suffering Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Mets fan.
Joseph was the life of the party, charming, funny, intelligent, and was guaranteed to be late to everything. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Mass for Mr. Hasson will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport on Thursday, November 4, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joseph’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Hasson family.
