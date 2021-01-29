Susan Klutts Spann, 72, of Southport passed away suddenly at home on January 28, 2021.
Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Frank; her two daughters, Jennifer Spann Hogan of Reston, Virginia and Elizabeth Spann Cavanaugh of Trenton, Ohio; as well as many grandchildren who loved her and called her “Mimi.”
Susan was born in Springfield, Tennessee on February 16, 1948, was raised in Natchez, Mississippi, and made many moves with her young family, from Germany with the Army, to the Boston area, and finally planting herself at her beloved St. James Plantation in Southport.
She built her career around the travel industry, running a successful business for 20 years, and she could plan a luxury trip like no one else could. A driving work ethic is something she passed onto her children and grandchildren.
She inhaled books and was fascinated by history and biographies of significant historical figures. We take comfort in the fact that when she passed, she was on her way to good friends and book club.
She had exquisite style, making a beautiful home, cooking delicious dinners, and staying fashionable always. If you complimented something she was wearing, she wanted to take it off straight away and give it to you. She was generous and will be greatly missed by many.
Susan was a steel magnolia through and through. She was a fighter. She beat cancer and would gladly defend her Southern heritage and American exceptionalism any day of the week.
Among her many loves were her spaniels, Coca-Cola, and her father, Paul Klutts, who was greatly respected and adored by her, her siblings, Carole, Kay, and Paul, and so many others.
She loved going to church, and looked forward to resuming services after the pandemic.
Susan will be cremated and laid to rest in the Memorial Garden at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, along with her husband Frank at the time of his passing.
A private service will be held Thursday, February 4, in the sanctuary of St. Philips in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
