Monda Louise Failor, age 77 of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Monda was born in Fremont, Ohio to Roy A. Bowers and Helen Marguerite Bowers on January 17, 1945 and was a proud graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.
She made Southport her home 46 years ago with her former husband Bruce Failor and their daughters.
As a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church she taught Sunday school and was involved in the Ladies Guild and youth groups.
Monda worked for over 15 years in the Brunswick County School System and retired as the main receptionist at the Board of Education. She was an active contributor with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for many years.
Monda was a perpetual free spirit, avid prankster, and loved to celebrate any and every occasion. True to her spirit, she chose to transition on Mardi Gras! Her friends and family will remember fondly her laugh and the joy with which she lived her life. Confetti for all!!!
Monda was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marguerite Bowers; her sisters, Helen Filliator and Grace Garcia; as well as her daughter, Cari Failor.
Monda is survived by her daughter Abbie Wilson (Dennis); her granddaughters, Palmer and Lorelei Wilson; her sisters, Mary Alice “Whitie” Reiter (Chuck), and Elizabeth “Betty” Bowers; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at noon, followed by burial at Northwood Cemetery in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life.
Monda’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, as well as the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, for their love and care.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.