Patricia Wright Adams, age 77, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina passed peacefully on February 19, 2022.
Born in Lumberton, North Carolina, she was raised in Tabor City, North Carolina and was married for 56 years.
She attended King’s Business College in Raleigh, North Carolina where she met her husband, Thomas Adams, while he was attending NCSU.
Her husband’s career with Blue Bell Inc. had her experience life in many places including Luray, Virginia; Tupelo, Mississippi; Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Del Rio, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Wilson, North Carolina.
She moved to Yaupon Beach, North Carolina in 1990 and lived the last 27 years of her life on Caswell Beach in a beautiful home, largely of her husband’s creation and her interior design.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, accumulating hundreds of friends everywhere she lived and kept those friendships active until her passing.
She was an avid volunteer with the Caswell Beach Turtle Program for over a decade where she literally enjoyed long walks on the beach. She had also been an active volunteer with the Brunswick County Republican Women’s Group for many years.
She was a remarkable cook who possessed a creative mind, an amazing sense of humor and an opinion on every subject. She was musically gifted, playing guitar and piano by ear, and, oh, how she loved to sing.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas Adams of Caswell Beach; her brother, Travis Lee Wright; her sister, Hilda Rae Gore; and her parents, Eston Lee Wright and Ila Wright, all of Tabor City, North Carolina.
She is survived by her son William Chad Adams and his wife Kathryn; daughter, Mandy Adams Couch and her husband Ryan; and four grandchildren, Nolan, Fiona, Bryce and Allie.
A joint celebration of life for her and her husband will be held at a date to be determined in warmer months.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Adams family.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to Hope Abounds Cancer Network (https://www.hopeabounds.org/).
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.