Kelly Lee Crooks, 37, of Oak Island, North Carolina and Albemarle, North Carolina passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Kelly was born March 5, 1984 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Barry Glenn Crooks and Teresa Blakemore Crooks.
Being born premature she contracted hydrocephalus and spinal meningitis at five weeks old. Kelly was born a fighter!
Kelly grew up in the Mint Hill area of Charlotte. She had a zest for life! She loved unconditionally and gave the best hugs. She brought smiles, laughter, and joy to everyone she met. She enjoyed her daily adult program in Southport at Lindley Habilitation Facility. In the evenings she loved to sit out on the balcony of her family home listening to the ocean and counting the pelicans that flew by. Music was a constant in Kelly’s daily life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barry; grandparents, Charles and Myrtle Blakemore; and Charles and Harriett Powell.
Kelly is survived by her mother Teresa; sister, Amity McCollum Foreman; twin sister, Jessica Lynn Crooks (Eddie Cornell); nieces, Heidi Foreman Haney (Dalton Haney) and Alyssa Cornell; aunt, Charlotte Blakemore; uncle, Mark Blakemore; nephews, Levi, Josh, and Evan Cornell; and all of her numerous friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation or you may volunteer at your local Special Olympics Chapter.
A memorial will take place later in October and details will be posted on Facebook and at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Possible locations for the service will be The Point on Oak Island and Rob Wallace Park in Midland, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.