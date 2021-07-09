Gail Lewis Mallory was called home to our Lord on June 24, 2021.
Gail was born September 1, 1941. She was a graduate of Bolivia High School class of 1959 and then attended East Carolina University.
Gail worked for the North Carolina Department of Education as a dedicated Teacher Assistant for 28 years.
Gail had a special love for all of her students. One student in particular was a young girl who arrived in her class in second grade without the ability to speak any English. Through the efforts of Mrs. Mallory and others, this student learned to speak and write the English language extremely well. Today, this individual has earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Texas at Austin and is entering her fourth year of Medical School.
Gail enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in their extra-curricular activities, as well as working on crafts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Norwood Lewis Sr.; her mother, Juanita Sowell Lewis; and her brother, Joseph Norwood Lewis Jr.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Sidney “Neil” Mallory; her son, Roderick “Rick” Mallory and his wife Julia; her daughter, Kristin Holmes and her husband Michael; her grandchildren, Sarah Pickett and her husband Matthew, Dillon Holmes, and Caroline Holmes; sisters, Jackie Cook and her husband William, Polly Honeycutt and her husband Mitchell, Shirley Clemmons and her husband Charles, and Joni Barnes.
Services for Gail will be held July 20, 2021 at New Hope Presbyterian Church, located at 800 Cherrytree Road NE in Winnabow, North Carolina, 28479. Visitation will start at noon at New Hope Church with funeral services at 2 p.m. immediately followed by a graveside service at the church cemetery.
Gail’s funeral services will be performed by Air Force Chaplain (Major General) Dondi E. Costin, retired, and Pastor Lora Rissmiller. General Costin led the United States Air Force Chaplain Corps from August 2015 until his retirement in September of 2018, and is now serving as the President of Charleston Southern University.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dillon Holmes, David Edens, Allen Barnes, Tyler Clemmons, Brendan Clemmons and Chuck Clemmons.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.