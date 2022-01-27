The world lost a treasured wife and mother, Michele Kramer, 64, of Southport on January 24, 2022.
She was surrounded by her loving family in her final moments and transitioned out of this life into eternal life surrounded by love in the arms of her beloved husband, Raymond, and her children.
Michele married Raymond Kramer in 1979. They raised their family in Long Valley before moving to Southport, North Carolina in April 2021.
Michele had a captivating smile, kind soul and enjoyed the company of many friends, including her Bunco group that spanned several decades.
Michele was an outgoing and compassionate person and made friends everywhere she went.
Above all, Michele will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother who put her family first. Nothing brought her more joy than doing art projects or playing board games with her grandchildren and enjoying the company of her extended family. She taught her family what unconditional love and real forgiveness means. She cared so deeply for her children and grandchildren that everyone knew they were all that mattered to her. Her family was the light in her life. She never missed an event that her children or grandchildren had and was incredibly supportive of her family.
Michele was close with many nieces and nephews who thought of her as a second mother. A few days couldn’t pass without great conversations with her sister with whom she shared a love of animals. She was well known for her fondness of Dachshunds.
Michele supported many causes dear to her heart. She served as a Deacon at Long Valley Presbyterian Church where she helped managed the Community Foodbank. Michele dealt bravely with MS for much of her adult life. She was a woman who had an incredible amount of determination. There was no “quit,” in any aspect of her life. Her focus was on helping others as she led an MS support group, as well as fundraisers to support MS research.
She was an incredible cook and loved baking chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren. She loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends, winning most games because of her aptitude for vocabulary and spelling.
Michele is survived by her husband Raymond; son, Brett; son, Raymond Jr. and his wife, Dominika; as well as grandchildren, Sebastian, Inga and Noemi; and sisters, Suzanne Lewis, Jaclyn Fazekas and Jill Fazekas.
Michele was predeceased by her daughter Christine in 2013.
Michele was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She will be missed every single day.
A memorial service for Mrs. Kramer will be held in Chester, New Jersey at a date to be determined. Services will be under the care of William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Rd, Chester, NJ 07930. Please call 908-879-3090 or visit www.williamjleberfh.com for service information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Michele-Kramer-Memorial-Fund.
Condolences may be shared online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Kramer family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
