Mr. Carl E. Brock of Raeford passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 83.
Mr. Brock was born on June 16, 1936 to the late Carson K. Brock and Lucy Hales Brock.
He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he served as the only lifetime Deacon, Sunday School Director and choir member. He retired from the Department of Corrections.
Mr. Brock was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Brock.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy S. Brock of Raeford, North Carolina; two sons, Carton Brock and wife Gayle of Monroe, North Carolina and Bill Brock (Jill Williams) of Southport, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Linda, Ashley and husband Brian, Justin, Amber and husband Mitchel; eight great grandchildren, Christian, Carly, Addy, Garrett, Graham, Parker, Scarlett and Blakely; one brother, Boyd Brock and wife Elizabeth of Hope Mills, North Carolina; two sisters, Patsy Lewis of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Martha Aldridge of Columbia, South Carolina; a special niece, Shirley Roman; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastors Toby Neal and Stephen Bennett officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1-800-272-3900.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.