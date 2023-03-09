Varie Lee Warren Mar 9, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Varie Lee Warren, 84, of Oak Island died Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was born December 23, 1938, to the late Kermit and Irene Lee.Survivors include her son, Mark Warren; grandchildren, Elizabeth Warren DeSandre, Ashley Tow, Meredith Wilson, Mark Warren, Jr., Heather Warren, and Zachary Warren; and 10 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her son, James Warren, and husband, J.M. Warren. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church, 1771 NC-50 S, Benson, NC 27504.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Varie Warren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Letters to the Editor Library needs Keep the land Reverse global warming Featured Businesses Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular One-way traffic may end at Southport's yacht basin Oak Island lays out its paid parking plan Filings reveal details for Oak Island hotel project Plans for Howe Street building ready for approval Two Cougar seniors make their college choices