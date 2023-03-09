Varie Lee Warren, 84, of Oak Island died Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was born December 23, 1938, to the late Kermit and Irene Lee.

Survivors include her son, Mark Warren; grandchildren, Elizabeth Warren DeSandre, Ashley Tow, Meredith Wilson, Mark Warren, Jr., Heather Warren, and Zachary Warren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

