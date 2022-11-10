Thomas Russ “Rusty” Hughes Sr., age 74, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 due to complications of vascular dementia.
Rusty was born October 16, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, son of the late Ivren and Anne Hughes.
He began his lifelong passion for art in Italy and continued at UNCW under Claude Howell. Rusty spent many years teaching adults and children, both privately and through South Brunswick Middle School and Brunswick Community College.
He was co-founder of the Brunswick County Arts Association, Arts in The Park, and was past-president and a lifelong member of the Associated Artists in Southport.
In October of 2004, then- mayor Norman Holden declared October 28 as Rusty Hughes Day. He left a legacy of community art projects at the Southport City Gym, First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor, Southport Baptist Church, and St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.
Rusty was a member of the US Army National Guard, and was an avid surfer and tennis player.
Survivors include his wife, Erinn Pittenger Hughes; two sons, Thomas Russ Hughes Jr. and wife Mimi, and Timothy Greer Hughes and wife Lyndsey; two grandchildren, Rowan Hughes and Harbor Hughes; a sister, Patricia Hughes Brunell; and a nephew, Paul Brunell and wife Jennifer.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to Liberty Home Care, 1120 Ocean Highway West, Supply, NC 28462 or to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.