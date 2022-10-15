Terri Lynn Griffie, age 49, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Terri was born May 31, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Carolyn Gail Baker Griffie and the late Carlene Griffie.

