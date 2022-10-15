Terri Lynn Griffie Oct 15, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terri Lynn Griffie, age 49, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.Terri was born May 31, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Carolyn Gail Baker Griffie and the late Carlene Griffie.Terri was an architectural designer and had worked with several local builders in the area.She will be missed by her many friends. In addition to her mother, Carol Griffie, she is survived by a brother, Jon Carl Griffie; four uncles, Larry David Baker, Fletch Baker, Larry Griffie, and Raymond Griffie; and numerous cousins.A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2023.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Griffie family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Terri Griffie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Terri Lynn Griffie North Carolina Larry Griffie Worship Carol Griffie Jon Carl Griffie Cremation Ohio Letters to the Editor Road is paved Not listening Soldier support Featured Businesses Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment Midway Road detour begins Monday Oak Island man charged in stabbing death Lakes mayor says $5.1 million, not $20 million, is needed