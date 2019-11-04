William James Bramble, 33, of Wilmington died Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
William, son of William Gary Bramble and Gail Bearden Bramble, was born and raised in Oak Island.
His deep love of maritime history, gift of woodworking, and boat building contributed to his enjoyment of being on the water by boat, board, or dock. His quick wit contributed to many laughs with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his beloved sister, Lauren Bramble Broadwell and husband Andy of Southport; two nephews, whom he loved dearly, Fisher and Garrison Broadwell; and his grandparents, Fred and Pauline Timms of Southport and Lucille Bramble of Kelly.
In keeping with William’s love of the water, a Paddle Out will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Caswell Beach public beach access on the east end of Oak Island.
