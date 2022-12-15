Cindy “Ida Mae” Stadler, age 73, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Mrs. Stadler was preceded in death 13 days earlier by her soulmate, Gordon “Monroe” Stadler. Their love was too great to be separated.
Mrs. Stadler was born February 13, 1949, in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter of the late Jack and Donease Riddle.
She worked for many years as a secretary at Manning’s Pest Control where she would later retire.
Cindy was known as the matriarch of her street on Oak Island, just ask any neighbor: Sherry and Glen, Dee, Geegee and Steve, and Judy can all attest to the love that she showed to everyone. Her love for animals shined brightly as she cared for many dogs, with special mention to Brandy, her beloved yellow lab, and feral cats throughout the years.
Cindy enjoyed fishing in the Outer Banks with her soulmate She was also an avid shagger and loved to dance with Monroe.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynn Henderson and husband Jay; three stepsons, Christian Stadler, Garr Stadler, and James Stadler; three granddaughters, Donease Ferris, Brittany Young and husband DJ, and Sierra Bowling and husband Eric; two great-grandchildren, Maddox Bowling and Addison Bowling; two siblings, Jackie Riddle and Glen Riddle and wife Kay; a stepmother, Carolyn Riddle; and two stepsiblings, Keith Kirkman and wife Ellen, and Cindy McNally and husband John; and special friends who stepped in and showed support, including Kristen and James Hatcher.
A celebration of her life, along with Monroe’s, will be held at a later date in the Outer Banks.
Memorial contributions in Cindy’s name may be made to the Oak Island Feral Cat Program, P.O. BOX 361, Oak Island, NC 28465.