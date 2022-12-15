Cindy “Ida Mae” Stadler

Cindy “Ida Mae” Stadler, age 73, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Mrs. Stadler was preceded in death 13 days earlier by her soulmate, Gordon “Monroe” Stadler. Their love was too great to be separated.

