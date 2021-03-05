Jacqueline G. Carter Fawcett, 77, transitioned from this life on Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving children.
She was born on August 24, 1943 in Norfolk, Virginia to Richard Neal Sr. and Carrie Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Samuel Neal and Richard Neal, Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Samuel Jackson and Alberta Claridy-Jackson; and paternal grandparents, Dudley Neal and Agusta Neal.
There will be a viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilmington, DE 19802.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at Congo Legacy Center, with a viewing from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Del Vet.
For more information, visit www.congofuneralhome.com.