Mrs. Theresa (“Mimi”) Andrea Minor, 94, longtime resident of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home following a long illness.
She was born to the late Rene Lemeac-Vigneau and Emilie Paturel Lemeac on the island of St. Pierre, a French island of the coast of Newfoundland on December 22, 1926. In her early teens, her family moved to Montreal, Canada.
She met and married her husband Frank, a World War II veteran, in 1947. They lived and raised four children near Frank’s hometown in Prince George, Virginia.
In the 1970s they moved to the Southport area and built their home on the big lake in Boiling Spring Lakes. They were together for almost 60 years before Frank passed in 2006.
In her early career Terry worked in finance management for the Federal Government. She worked for Roses department store in Southport managing payroll from the time it opened until it closed in the 1990s.
Terry, who in later life was known fondly by family and friends as “Mimi,” loved the water, fishing, and being outdoors. From early spring to late fall she and Frank could be found throwing cast nets for shrimp in the creeks around Oak Island or fishing on Ocean Crest Pier where they were considered regulars.
Along with her parents and her husband, Terry was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerard Lemeac of Montreal.
Survivors include three daughters, Dr. Monique Minor Gilbert (Tom) of Aiken, South Carolina, Renee Peglow of St. Augustine, Florida, and Chantal Woods of Little River, South Carolina, and a son, Dr. Andre Minor (Rhonda) of Boiling Spring Lakes; 10 grandchildren, Martine Lawrence (Stuart), Court Gilbert (Kara), Nicole Peglow, Justin Peglow, Rachel Woods, Dylan Woods, Ariel Woods, April Woods, Ryan Minor (Letitia), and Colin Minor; and three great- grandchildren. Mimi was especially proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her family and all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
The family would like to give special thanks to Coastal Companion Care and Lower Cape fear LifeCare Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Services, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral & Cremation Service.