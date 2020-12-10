Betty Ericson, 80, of Southport passed away on December 4, 2020.
Mrs. Ericson was born November 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Cecil and Eva James.
Survivors include her three children, Bev Silvey, Cynthia Johnson, and Jay Ericson; and three grandchildren, Lora Ericson, Michael Johnson, and Eric Ericson.
As per her wishes she has chosen to be cremated and due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services. Her cremated remains will be placed with her late husband Rodger Ericson at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Salvation Army.
The family has created an online memorial at https://everloved.com/life-of/betty-ericson/
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Full obituary