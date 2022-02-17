Doreen Martin Elkins, age 90, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Doreen was born November 22, 1931, in Liverpool, England.
In 1960, Doreen took a six- week holiday to America with her friend Kate. Originally planned as a round trip, Doreen never used her return ticket as she had met her future husband, Walt.
It wasn’t long before Doreen and Walt started their family. Doreen devoted her life to her four children and touched every aspect of their lives well into their adulthood.
Doreen constantly sought to improve herself by taking classes, attending lectures, joining support groups, and reading self-improvement books. She was an active grandmother and, until the age of 88, could be found exercising in the gym with her friends. To support her husband in his locksmith business, she found a way to take accounting classes in night school. She later honed her computer skills to help her son, Chris, in the family business until recently.
Doreen is survived by her four children, Debbie Santi and husband David, Steven Elkins, Pam Stephens and husband Mike, and Chris Elkins; and her three grandchildren, Kyle Santi, Lauren Santi, and Ryan Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt Elkins; and her four siblings, Frank Martin, David Martin, Vincent Martin, and Barbara Bristow.
The family will have visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 18, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass will be private and will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in tribute be made to SECU Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC, 28422.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Elkins family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
