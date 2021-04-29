Barbara Smith Jenkins, 90, of Black Mountain and formerly of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Barbara was born October 9, 1930 in Jefferson, South Carolina to the late Rev. John Hector Smith and Bertha Irene Harrington Smith.
She was a Montreat College graduate and worked as a Kindergarten Teaching Assistant for 25 years in Gastonia, North Carolina. Barbara was known by her students as the “Tooth Fairy Ambassador,” because she pulled hundreds of student’s teeth.
She was a lover of children and animals, and a member of Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ernest Lee Jenkins, Jr.; brother, Wayne H. Smith; and great- grandchild, Tyler Smith.
Barbara is survived by her children, Susan Jumper (Wilson), Ric Jenkins (Theresa), and Todd Jenkins; twin brother, Boyd Smith; grandchildren, Clay Jenkins (Karen), Sarah Osborne (Johnathan), Tracy Smith (Zack), and Kimberly Reece (Travis); great-grandchildren, Matthew, Micah, Burkley, Emma, Porter, Leah, Avery, and Joseph; several nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Ron Jenkins.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.
A private burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to S.O.A.R. (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place, Southport, NC 28461 or the Black Mountain Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 117 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Givens Highland Farms for their care and compassion for Barbara for the past eight years.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com.