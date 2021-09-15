Samuel Crawford Carr Jr. 78, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Mint Hill, North Carolina.
Mr. Carr was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina. His family moved to Long Beach, North Carolina where his grandparents were the first permanent residents in 1941. He spoke often of his memories growing up on the beach following Hurricane Hazel, dancing at the Long Beach Pavilion, and graduating from New Hanover High School in Wilmington.
Following graduation, Sam attended North Carolina State University for a semester before being called back home and serving in the Air Force from 1961-1965. He was stationed in Winston Salem and, following his discharge, he went to work for Western Electric where he met his first wife, Angela, in 1968. They moved to Charlotte in 1974 where he began a career selling insurance and they raised their two daughters.
In 1987, Sam returned to Long Beach to work and care for his mother, Mattie Turpin Carr. He received his nursing degree at Cape Fear Community College and worked in Disaster Relief for the Red Cross for several years, sharing his knowledge and experience as a hurricane survivor to serve other communities impacted by natural disasters; however, he eventually returned to selling insurance and started his own company, Innovative Solutions 4U.
Mr. Carr rarely missed a chance to relax or catch a quick nap. He liked playing cards, pool, and golf, enjoyed water skiing, boating, and fishing, and he collected stamps, rare coins, and many friends.
He was an active, 50-year Mason and supported the many local groups that raffled off a boat each year at the NC Fourth of July Festival.
Sam is survived by his sister, Patsy Carr Dastoli of Verona, Virginia, and her two children, Chris and Cara; his daughters, April Suzanne Wyche and Valerie Carr Cross; his grandchildren, Kalee, Jordan, Robert, and Kadin; and his great-grandchild, Ben.
He is well loved by all and will be terribly missed.
Mr. Carr’s remains will be interred at Northwood Cemetery in Southport at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, followed by a celebration of his life at the Pythagoras Masonic Lodge #249, 201 West Nash Street in Southport.
The Carr Family has entrusted arrangements to the Cremation Society of Charlotte and Peacock - Newnam White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.