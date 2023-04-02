Natalie Joyce Richards, age 50, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Natalie was born September 22, 1972, daughter of Ellen Richards and the late John Richards.
She was an avid animal lover, and she would rescue anything with fur and four legs. Natalie loved 80’s music, especially Duran Duran.
She will be remembered as a loyal friend, daughter, sister, and aunt. Natalie had a private relationship with God and shared her prayer journal and scriptures with many of her friends.
Survivors include her mother, Ellen Richards; a sister, Nicole Richards Smith; a nephew, Davis Smith; an aunt, Joyce Richards; her beloved beagle, Oliver Reuben; and many other friends, and extended family members.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wayne and Laura Ludlum; and her paternal grandparents, Carlyle and May Richards.
A celebration of her life at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the chapel at Southport Baptist Church with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to SOAR (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461; Paws Place Dog Rescue, 242 George II Hwy SE, Winnabow, NC 28479; or to any animal rescue of your choice.