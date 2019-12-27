Mr. Raymond Leon McMahan, 74, of 3391 Scupper Run, SE, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.
Mr. McMahan was born in Hickory, North Carolina, son of the late Jeter McMahan and Edna Burnette. He was also proceeded in death by his sisters Linda Wise and Mary Hoyle.
Ray was a loving husband, dedicated father, and compassionate friend. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island, where his passion was sharing the gospel with children through sports camps, mission work and Bible study. Ray also found special joy in visiting, ministering, and caring for those in hospitals, convalescent homes and nursing centers across the region.
He was a Vietnam War veteran, and served in the United States Air Force. Ray also was a dedicated AT&T technician, having retired after 32 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Forbes McMahan; three sons, Scott McMahan and wife Amelia, Matt McMahan and wife Carey, and Eric McMahan and wife Jamie; grandsons Daniel, Carson, Ryan and Cameron; and granddaughters Katelyn and Anna.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Oak Island on January 4. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with the memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Oak Island Building Fund, 4608 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465.
