Judge Samuel Louis Osborne

Judge Samuel Louis Osborne, age 83, formerly of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on Oak Island, North Carolina after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born on September 26, 1939 in Iredell County, North Carolina, to Kelly Paul and Marjorie Dula Osborne.