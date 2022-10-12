Judge Samuel Louis Osborne, age 83, formerly of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on Oak Island, North Carolina after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born on September 26, 1939 in Iredell County, North Carolina, to Kelly Paul and Marjorie Dula Osborne.
He graduated from Wilkes Central High School in 1957 and from UNC Chapel Hill in 1961. He then entered the U.S. Navy and served for four years, including time as a flight Navigator over the Atlantic.
After completing his service to his country, he returned to the UNC School of Law; two years later he began practicing in Wilkes County.
He practiced law for a few years before being elected District Court Judge in 1970, serving the counties of Wilkes, Ashe, Yadkin, and Alleghany. He served as Chief Judge for many years, retiring in 1994.
During his college summer breaks, he worked at Yellowstone National Park. He would spend his free time hiking, often alone, into the wilderness to fish the park’s pristine waters. His lifelong love of fishing led him all over the world, including Newfoundland, New Zealand, and Iceland. He enjoyed many days fly fishing and tying flies to match the hatch and outwit the trout at his second home on the Watauga River in Elizabethton, Tennessee. When he could not fish, he enjoyed dominating his family at Jeopardy! He never missed a UNC Tarheels basketball or football game.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Brown Osborne.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Loretta Johnson Osborne; his daughter, Melissa Carter, and her husband, Sean; and his sons, Louis Osborne and wife, Jennifer, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Alan Osborne of Florida. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Mckenzie Carter, and grandsons, Hunter and Brandt Osborne; and his sisters, Susan Osborne of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Marilyn Payne of Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
At the request of the family no services are planned at this time.