Reverend Trent Lawson Watts, 67 years old, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on August 20, 1953 to the late Elsie (Edge) Watts and the late Mack Guilford Watts.
He is survived by his sister, Celeste (Watts) Byrd; his niece, JoBeth Byrd Riker (Justin); a nephew, Alexander Byrd (Hannah); extended family members; and special friends Pat Ciemnicki and Joe Baiunco.
Father Watts graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science. After discerning a vocation to the priesthood, Father Watts entered formation and studies for the Priesthood for the Diocese of Raleigh in 1988, completing his M.Div. degree at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University of Baltimore, Maryland in 1992.
Father Watts was ordained to the Priesthood on January 30, 1993 at the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary in Wilmington, North Carolina by the Most Reverend F. Joseph Gossman, Bishop of Raleigh.
In the Diocese of Raleigh, Father Watts served as Parochial Vicar of Good Shepherd Parish in Hope Mills; as Parochial Vicar of Saint Thomas More Parish in Chapel Hill; as Parochial Vicar of Saint Patrick Parish in Fayetteville; as Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Dunn; as Pastor of the Saint Therese of Lisieux Parish in Wilson; as Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Southport; and as Pastor of Saint Therese, the Little Flower Parish in Wrightsville Beach, where he was serving at the time of his death.
The funeral arrangements for Father Watts are as follows: Reception of the Body and Vigil for the Deceased on Wednesday, January 20, at 4 p.m. at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, Very Rev. John McGee, OSFS, V.F., Presiding. The visitation and private prayer will then follow until 7 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 21, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, with the Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh, Principal Celebrant.
Internment will take place at a later time and will be private to the family, as per the wishes of Father Watts.
In these days of precautions, seating for the Funeral Mass will be limited, but you may also pray the Mass via the live broadcast. Kindly see the parish website for information on seating and for the link to the live broadcast: www.stmarkcc.net.
If attending the Mass in person, kindly note and respectfully observe the described parish health safety protocols, also found on the parish website.
Memorial contributions in Father Trent’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Cards may be sent to Saint Therese Catholic Church, 209 S. Lumina Ave., Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.