Capt. William Law (Bill) Smith, 89, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away on December 3, 2020.
Bill was born on June 4, 1931, in Southport, North Carolina. He was the son of the late James Edward and Geneva Hickman Smith.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Rabon Smith; his brothers, James (Bullet) Smith and Robert (Buck) Smith.
He is survived by a brother Charles (Chuck) Smith; his children, Jim, Mike and Sandy; three grandchildren; and a very special great-granddaughter.
As a young man, Bill worked as a mate on charter boats. At age 19, he joined the Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. Afterwards, he pursued a career in the United States Merchant Marine. He was a member of the Master, Mates and Pilots union. He retired from United States Lines, sailing as Master. His last vessel was the M.V. American North Carolina.
He and his wife, Iris, owned and operated the Waterway Seafood Restaurant in Southport. Upon retirement, Bill moved to Sebastian, Florida, where he enjoyed sitting in his porch swing overlooking the canal.
He was a Southport original, having grown up on the waterfront of the Old Yacht Basin when Southport was a small, quaint fishing village, and everyone knew one another. This helped to instill in him a tenacious work ethic. He loved to tell stories of the colorful characters who lived and worked in Southport during his childhood.
Bill possessed a compassionate nature and was a giving person to those who were less fortunate. He lived life to its fullest and loved his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, 204 East Moore Street, Southport, NC 28461.