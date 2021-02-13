Judy Alden Bowen Andrus, 63, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on February 10, 2021 after a courageous battle against cancer.
Judy was born September 18, 1957, daughter of the late Daniel and Mildred Bowen.
She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother.
Judy is survived by her husband, Sam Andrus; a daughter, Catherine “Catie” Andrus; a son, Jameson Andrus; her identical twin sister, Ginger Bowen and husband Bill Craft; and a brother, Jim Bowen and wife Maureen.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Warner Bowen.
A celebration of her life was held in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The service may be viewed on the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Facebook page.
Donations to the American Cancer Society in Judy’s memory may be made using the following url: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Judy_Bowen_Andrus Online condolences may be made www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.