Linda Miller Pollard, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, in Wilmington, North Carolina after a brief illness.
Linda was born January 9, 1942 in Stamford, Connecticut, the oldest daughter of the late Daniel and Helen Miller.
Linda grew up in Stamford and spent most of her adult life in Danbury, Connecticut where she raised and led her family.
She was the wife of 54 years to the late Ernest Pollard.
She was a longtime elementary school teacher. After retirement she lived in Southport, North Carolina and Heritage Village in Southbury, Connecticut.
She attended Endicott College and Syracuse University and received her masters in education from Columbia University. Linda spent many years as a fifth grade teacher at Stadley Rough Elementary School in Danbury, as well as other schools in the district.
During her retirement, she was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport, including her volunteer work with its prayer shawl group.
In her free time Linda loved to quilt, crochet, read, travel, scrapbook, get her nails done and be a supporter of her children and grandchildren, her greatest pride. Linda loved that she was able to split her time between her families in North Carolina and Connecticut.
Linda is survived by her son, Scott Pollard, and his wife, Jennifer, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and their children Zac, Lucas and Abi Pollard; and her daughter, Lisa (Pollard) Bigham, and husband, Steve Bigham, of Southbury, Connecticut, and their children, Leah and Erin Bigham. Linda is also survived by a sister, Gayle Ingersoll, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport on March 10 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and to Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Pollard family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
