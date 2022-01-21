Leonard Lee “Bubby” Jackson Jr., age 57, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Leonard was born March 6, 1964. He was a veteran of the US Army. Bubby loved playing his guitar, being on the beach, and hanging out with his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother Carolyn Willmon and husband, Rollin; two sons, Justin Jackson and wife Kim, and Clayton Jackson; two daughters, Tasha Gaddy and husband John, and Lilly Jackson; four grandchildren, Blake, Haley, Mason, and Brentley; a brother, Robert Willmon, and wife Shea; a sister, Sissy Jackson, and husband Michael; and his wife, Kathy Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Lee Jackson, Sr.; and his beloved dog, Dixie.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, in the Peacock - Newnam White Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Jackson family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
