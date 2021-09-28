It is with great sadness that the family of Douglas H. Stone announce his passing on September 1, 2021 at the age of 80.
Doug was born in Spencerport, New York on February 6, 1941.
He graduated from Spencerport High School in 1958. While in high school he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and became a champion wrestler.
Doug’s career began at Ogden Telephone while he attended Rochester Institute of Technology at night to earn his degree in Electrical Engineering. From there, he worked in management at Eastman Kodak Company for 15 years. In 1971, he moved the family to Fairport, New York and raised three sons, Kevin, Michael and Douglas.
After leaving Kodak, he pursued his passion for entrepreneurship by joining Sideband Technologies, then starting two successful businesses, Stone Industries and Pony Express Courier Service, which his son, Doug, manages today.
Doug met his wife, Sandy, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rochester, New York. They moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2006, built their home and have enjoyed the warmer coastal weather ever since. The friends they have met at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, in their neighborhood and throughout Southport made the move even more meaningful. Sandy and Doug celebrated their 25th anniversary on August 31, 2021.
Doug has also enjoyed pursuing his hobby of woodworking, which included finishing the garage, pantry and a bathroom, and helping friends and neighbors with wood projects. He served as President of the HOA in Harbor Oaks for eight years, served on the Church Vestry and was appointed Jr. Warden, and served as the head of the St. Philip’s Lobster Sale.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (DeYoung) and Gordon A. Stone; his brother, P. Jon Stone; and his wife, Sandra Stone.
He is survived by his wife, M. Sandra (Sandy); two sisters, Donna Amoroso (Tom) and Jo Anne Stone; three sons, Kevin (Marlene), Michael, (Bridget), and Douglas (Kristen), and 12 grandchildren, Jacob, Claudia, Abby, Hayley, Hanna, Lindsay, Jack, Joshua (Leona), Jessica (John), Melissa, Heather and Austin; three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Evangeline and Addison; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport. Internment will immediately follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip’s Capital Fund, P.O. Box 10476, Southport, NC 28461 or to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
“Rest eternal grant to Douglas, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon him.” Amen.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.