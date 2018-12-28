Mary Ann Johnson Eskridge, 85, of Southport passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Mary Ann’s life was marked by her faith, her love of family and by her courageous, independent and creative spirit.
Raised in a mill village in Greensboro by her parents, Herman and Florence Johnson, Mary Ann earned her bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State Teachers College (now Appalachian State University). Mary Ann taught first grade most of her career in a variety of North Carolina public schools, and retired as a remedial reading teacher in Sanford.
In retirement, Mary Ann stayed active as a church librarian and historian initially at her home church, Jonesboro Heights Baptist in Sanford, and volunteering for Lee County Home Extension Services, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity and Samaritan’s Purse.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 44 years, Campbell Davis Eskridge.
Among those surviving to cherish her memories are her three children, Maricam Kaleel and husband, Johnny, of Clinton, Davis Eskridge and wife, Jo Ann, of New Hill, Toye Eskridge and wife, Honora, of Nashville, Tennessee; her brother, Herman and wife, Jo, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and brother-in-law Brewster Eskridge of Asheville. Mary Ann also is survived by a group of loyal and loving friends.
A March memorial service to be held in Southport will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations in memory of Mary Ann to The American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org).
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Arrangements by Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service.
