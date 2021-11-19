Donald George “Don” Harrer, age 75, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Don was born February 7, 1946, son of the late Lambert and Florence Harrer.
Don was a veteran of the US Air Force. He worked as an accountant for the State of North Carolina.
Don was a member of the Oak Island Elk’s Lodge for many years. Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who enjoyed walking on the beach.
Don is survived by his wife Carolyn Harrer; a son, Michael Harrer and wife, Amber; two grandchildren, Brayden Harrer and Karsen Harrer; and his four siblings, Richard Harrer, Mary Harrer, Bill Harrer and Georgie Harrer Barr.
A service will be announced at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Harrer family.
