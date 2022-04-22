Donald Eugene Yeoman, age 73, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
He was born on February 15, 1949, the son of the late Robert J. Yeoman and Agnes Wood Yeoman.
Donald loved serving the Lord. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island, serving as a deacon, and was proud of starting the Helping Hands Ministry and the Fishing for Christ Children’s Ministry.
He loved the beach and fishing and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Delores Bigrow.
Surviving are his special friend and companion, Robin Gortman, of the home; a daughter, Roberta “Robyn” Stark and husband, Patrick, of Remington, Indiana; a stepson, Scotty Newsom and wife, Jen, of High Point, North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Andrea Matthis and husband, Eric, of Clinton, North Carolina; two brothers, Joseph “Joe” Yeoman of Glasgow, Montana, and DeWayne Yeoman and wife, Judy, of Evansville, Indiana; a brother-in-law, John Bigrow, of Shirleyville, New York; four grandchildren, Payton Stark, Austin Fields, Meagan Mullins, and Lindsay Newsom; special friends, Ken Childers and Ron Carter, who were like brothers to Mr. Yeoman; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held one o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, April 30, at First Baptist Church of Oak Island.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or to SOAR (Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport.
Fond memories may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Yeoman family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.