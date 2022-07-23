Walfred (Walle) Johanson of St. James, North Carolina died on July 21, 2022 after complications related to open heart surgery.
Born to Dorothy Sprague Johanson and Klaus Walfred Johanson on October 11, 1942, Walle spent most of his life enjoying the opportunities offered in Glen Cove, on the north shore of Long Island.
A natural athlete, lover of all water-related activities, who was involved in scouting, school and town sports teams year-round, and in his church youth groups and through fishing and hunting trips, he became a dedicated conservationist. Surrounded by golf clubs, he worked as a caddy in his early teens and discovered the lifelong challenge of golf.
Deciding to choose a career that suited his many talents and skills best, he attended SUNY Cortland and earned a BS in Physical Education and Health. He was recruited as a teaching assistant in a newly created Masters program at University of Massachusetts Amherst. He and his wife, Phyllis, both started their teaching careers in Massachusetts, and returned to Glen Cove, New York a year later.
He taught and coached one year at Friends Academy before transitioning to the Glen Cove Public Schools for the next 31 years. Touching the lives of thousands of students and extended families, he was in contact often with many of them throughout the years as they thanked him for his positive influence upon them.
In retirement, he continued community service by joining the St. James Fire Department, becoming an EMT for 14 years and serving two terms on the Board of Directors. He was involved with the St. James Service Club, was a fundraiser for several years for the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, a member of the MGA and interclub golf league, and a member of Southport Presbyterian Church.
The family thanks the doctors and staff at Novant Brunswick and New Hanover Regional, Dosher Memorial Hospital, Peacock, Newman, White Funeral and Cremation Service and, especially, the St. James Fire Department and EMTs and Brunswick County Paramedics.
He was a well loved husband, parent, grandparent, family member, friend, and colleague who will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis; his sons, Derek (Cari) and Craig (Lisa); four grandchildren, Alexandra, Jackson, Benjamin, and Mckenzie; a sister, Harriet Sjogren; a sister-in-law, Virginia Smith; as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of Mr. Johanson’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, at Southport Presbyterian Church, 1025 East Moore Street, Southport, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mr. Johnanson to St. James Fire Station 1, St. James Drive, SE Southport, North Carolina 28461.