Walfred (Walle) Johanson

Walfred (Walle) Johanson of St. James, North Carolina died on July 21, 2022 after complications related to open heart surgery.

Born to Dorothy Sprague Johanson and Klaus Walfred Johanson on October 11, 1942, Walle spent most of his life enjoying the opportunities offered in Glen Cove, on the north shore of Long Island.