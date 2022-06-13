Virginia Catherine “Ginny” Lechler, age 78, passed away peacefully in her Southport, North Carolina home on April 23, 2022 with her family at her bedside.
Ginny was born on April 30, 1943, to Lloyd and Jeannette Hanrahan Peltier in Escanaba, Michigan. She was the fifth of eight siblings.
Growing up with two sisters and five brothers, Ginny enjoyed an active childhood including breaking her leg sledding and then once again falling off the Ludington Bridge. She became a papergirl for the Escanaba Daily Press, a first for a girl and unheard of at the time.
After graduating from St. Francis High School in Eugene, Oregon, Ginny attended Central Oregon College then went on to become a successful business and sales woman.
In 1965 she gave birth to her one and only child, Robin Peltier Hooge. As a single mother she successfully raised her daughter.
In 1985, after relocating to Sierra Madre, California, she met her husband, the love of her life and thereafter, Horst Lechler. Ginny’s love and devotion to Horst was unwavering.
Ginny had a long history of God’s work, volunteering for charitable organizations and was passionate about helping those in need. She and Horst took on several volunteer roles such as cooking and serving meals at a battered women’s shelter and as major supporters of The Salvation Army and Huntington Hospital. Ginny served as Secretary for the Women’s Auxiliary, and for years helped raise funds for cancer patients at Huntington Hospital.
Ginny and Horst enjoyed an active life with regular trips to Catalina Island on their Sailboat, “SeaHorst,” as well as frequent international travel. Often known as the “life of the party,” they enjoyed entertaining and snow skiing with friends, time with their grandchildren, and long walks on the beach.
Horst died suddenly in 2013, marking the most tragic time in Ginny’s life. Ginny went on to relocate to Southport, North Carolina where friends gave her inspiration to live on happily. She told everyone she was comfortable with her own death, having strong faith and knowing she would be reunited with Horst.
Ginny had a special way of touching the hearts of everyone she met and was universally loved.
Ginny is survived by her daughter, Robin Peltier Hooge and son-in-law, Paul Hooge, whom she lovingly referred to as her son.
Ginny was predeceased by her brothers Micheal and Jon, and survived by her brothers William, Lloyd, and James Peltier, as well as her sisters Regina Stump and her best friend and sister Mary Hetrick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.