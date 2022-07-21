Bobbie Owens of Southport, North Carolina was called to be with her beloved Lord on July 21, 2022.
She was born September 21, 1932, the middle daughter of G. Robert and Callie Ennis Adams in Johnston County, North Carolina.
Bobbie Owens of Southport, North Carolina was called to be with her beloved Lord on July 21, 2022.
She was born September 21, 1932, the middle daughter of G. Robert and Callie Ennis Adams in Johnston County, North Carolina.
She graduated from Coats High School and attended Richmond Community College.
Mrs. Owens worked in Raleigh, North Carolina at the NC Department of Revenue, and later volunteered for Richmond County Schools and also the county’s Hospice program. Bobbie was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 321.
She loved her church and served faithfully for many years in prayer groups, teaching Sunday School, and visiting home bound members. She was most recently a member of Southport Baptist Church.
Mrs. Owens was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Walter (Bill) Owens.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Stainback and husband Gary of Chocowinity, North Carolina; son, Billy and wife Trisha of Conway, South Carolina; four granddaughters, Amanda Corman and husband RJ of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Betsy Brinson and husband Dwane of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Ashley Best and wife Kim of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Holly Owens of Hampstead, North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Richard and Abigail Corman of Hendersonville, and Callie, Owen, and Erin Brinson of Hillsborough.
The family gives sincere thanks to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, NC Services for the Blind, and the special neighbors, many friends and doctors for their care and support during her years of declining health. Sincerest appreciation to Wendy Faulk and Audrey Boggs for their outstanding care during her last year.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at Southport Baptist Church in Southport. The family will have visitation an hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington NC 28401, or Meals on Wheels - Brunswick Senior Resources Inc., 320 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC 28470.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Owens family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.