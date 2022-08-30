Mary B. Gross

Mary B. Gross died peacefully on August 27, 2022 in Oak Island, North Carolina at the age of 90.

Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1932. She worked in the banking industry before retiring with her husband to Oak Island. She was a devoted a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, North Carolina.

