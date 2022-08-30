Mary B. Gross died peacefully on August 27, 2022 in Oak Island, North Carolina at the age of 90.
Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1932. She worked in the banking industry before retiring with her husband to Oak Island. She was a devoted a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, North Carolina.
Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her and Harry’s home was often the family gathering place, where the door was always open and the food and laughter always plentiful.
Mary was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, beloved sibling, and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Brindley and Amelia Cirelli Brindley.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry Gross; sons, Jim Gross and his wife, Keely, and Mark Gross and his wife, Carolyn; brothers, William Brindley, Gerald Brindley and Donald Brindle; grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin, Emily, Adam and Colton; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Seth.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon on September 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Memorials may be directed to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
