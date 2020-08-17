Randy Williams, 78, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away August 12, 2020.
Randy was born October 7, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland to Mildred and Randall Williams.
He resided in Maryland and North Carolina before he moved to Florida and was known as “THE TILEMAN” in Lake Ashton, where he has resided since 2004.
Randy was founder of Williams Ceramic Tile in Maryland and North Carolina, considered one of the best in the business.
He also served in the Army Reserves.
During his life he was an avid fan of RV-ing, boating, NASCAR, baseball and horse racing. He owned horses and raced his horse, Wind Splitter, in the 1989 Kentucky Derby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Williams; two daughters, Julie Williams and Paula Kowalski of Kansas City, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Hannah Ferguson, Noah Pharis, and Jackson Kowalski, all of Kansas City, Missouri.
At Randy’s request, there will no service.