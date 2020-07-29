Mr. Thomas B. Lambert, 78, of Southport died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center.
Mr. Lambert was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on August 11, 1942 and was son of the late B. P. and Ailene McNeil Lambert.
He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bolivia. During his Christian walk, he served his Lord and Saviour as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, on various financial committees, and as a Gideon.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Lambert; and his brother, Bob Lambert and wife Joan of Spring Hope, North Carolina.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 834, Shallotte, NC 28459.
