Victoria Dewise Matthews

Some knew her as a daring world class skipper; some knew her as an athletically tireless road cyclist; folks in Southport knew her as Garden Club President; her friends and family knew her as Adventure Vic or when she was very young, as Blip.

Sadly, Victoria Dewise Matthews left us all Friday, February 10. She died in the comfort of her home in Miami, Florida, while holding hands with her husband and best friend, Randall White.

