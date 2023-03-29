Dr. Richard Joseph Carlson, MD Mar 29, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Richard Joseph Carlson, MD, age 77, passed away at home in Oak Island on Monday, March 27, 2023, from complications of cancer.He was a physician at Coastal Horizons in Brunswick County prior to his illness.He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, of the home; a daughter, Stephanie Carlson of New Jersey; and a step-daughter and her husband, Paige and Dean Guilzon, of New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Carlson family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Letters to the Editor Shame on them Try conservation Not on the list Featured Businesses Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors Real Estate Sales 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(800)733-5213 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Island's 106-room hotel project gets green light St. James residents not happy with wellhead plan revisions Paid beach parking begins April 1 – no fooling Howe Street mixed-use project reluctantly approved City's animal ordinance restricts use of electronic leashes