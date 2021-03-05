Evelyn King, longtime resident of Oak Island and hospice home healthcare nurse for Brunswick County, passed on February 13, 2021 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 87.
She lived a full and adventurous life. Her many accomplishments are actually too numerous to list.
“Ms. Evelyn,” as she liked to be called, is survived by her son David, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and even some great-great grandchildren.
To all who knew her, the family asks that you mourn her passing, but especially celebrate a well-lived life.
Ms. Evelyn’s ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport on March 27 at 11 a.m.