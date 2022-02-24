Harry Greer Jett III, age 77, went to his eternal home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his daughter Stephanie’s home, surrounded by his family and friends in Whiteville.
Harry was born in Bessemer City, Alabama, on November 15, 1944, son of the late Harry Greer Jett II and Frances Slay Jett Jackson.
Harry was a dedicated member of the United States Marine Corps from September 1965 to April 1976 who served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a proud veteran of the United States with an honorable discharge from the Marines.
He maintained a position at Burns Security at CP&L in Southport until his retirement. After retiring he began a career in the retail industry, working at Roses and Wal-Mart in Southport until his move to Whiteville.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Few Jett, whom he married on September 20, 1969.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Kimberly Elaine Jett of Supply and Stephanie Jett Dew (Chris) of Whiteville. Harry was a devoted “Papa” to his four grandchildren, Christopher “CJ” Dew (Gabby), Kayden Dew, Shane Barton, and Gabrail McDonald, and was to be a Great-Grandpapa to Baby Dew in September. Harry is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Holcomb of Arkansas, Mike Jett (Julie) of Mississippi, and Pamela Barrie of Florida.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 24, and the funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport following the service.
The family of Harry Jett would like to say a special “Thank you,” to the Whiteville Rescue Squad, Whiteville Fire Department, the VA in Durham, North Carolina, Interim Health Care, Community Home Care and Hospice, as well as to Denise, Wanda, and all of those who have assisted with his care.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Jett family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.