Ralph Edward Pruitt, 67, of Oak Island, North Carolina, died Monday, November 1, 2020.
He was born August 10, 1953, and was son of the late Edna Mae Pruitt and Ralph Thomas Pruitt.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Pruitt; daughters, Samantha Pruitt and Lauren Phillips; and son, Patrick Pruitt; brother, Rickey “Puppy” Pruitt; brother-in-law, Kevin Morton; grandchildren, Kylee Pruitt, Zandyn Phillips, Hazley Mitchell; and soon to arrive, Sydalynn Belle.
Not only did he leave behind his immediate family, but also the many people he took under his sails as his own children and family. He had a heart of gold and cared deeply for so many. His infectious smile and deep laugh could brighten even the darkest of days.
Maddog served in the Army from July 20, 1972, to July 18, 1975. He attended Gaston College, as well as Western Carolina University, where he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity.
He was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. He was the proud owner of The Pirate’s Deck restaurant of Oak Island, North Carolina.
He will fondly be remembered and truly missed.
A memorial service will held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing and face masks will be enforced.
Online condolencesmay be offered at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 1411 North Howe Street, Southport, N.C. 28461,
