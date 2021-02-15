Jerry Dean Williamson, age 82, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Jerry was born January 26, 1939 in Randolph County to the late John Tate and Corilla Brower Williamson.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Moore Williamson; his sons, Jerry Duane Williamson of Winnabow, North Carolina and John Darrell Williamson and wife, Gina, of Randleman, North Carolina; his daughter, Heather Deane Williamson Whitworth and husband, Bryan, of Southport; his grandchildren, Michael Williamson, Jessica Williamson, Alex Williamson, Grace Williamson, Mason Whitworth, Liam Whitworth and Laurel Whitworth; and his brother, Gail Williamson and wife, Trudi, of Mira Loma, California.
Jerry served in the Navy aboard the USS Antietam and 22 years in the Coast Guard Reserve, and was called to active duty during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Jerry was of the Baptist Faith and began as a textile printer at Randolph Mills, going on to graduate from Appalachian State University, and eventually retiring as Director of Public Safety and Police at UNC-Greensboro (UNCG) after a career spanning over two decades. While at UNCG, he served as President of the NC Association of Law Enforcement Administrators and was advisor to the Gamma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
After retirement, Jerry served as Chief of Police at Brunswick Community College. After leaving the police department, he became deeply involved with helping both students and inmates obtain their GEDs.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Jerry Williamson Scholarship to help GED students further their education. Donations may be sent to: Jerry Williamson Scholarship Brunswick Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 30, Supply, NC 28462
